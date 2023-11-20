Survey says Shawnee Co. residents disapprove of wind, solar farms

FILE
FILE(PRNewswire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents have spoken and the survey says most have turned a cold shoulder to wind and solar farms in the county’s borders.

The Shawnee Co. Planning Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that the results of the public survey on wind and solar farms in Shawnee Co. that started on Sept. 19 had officially been tallied.

The results have been officially reviewed and were discussed during the Nov. 13 Planning Commission meeting but have now been made public.

Of the 894 responses received, Commissioners said 34.5% agreed that solar farms should be allowed in the county compared to the 36.3% that disagreed. Meanwhile, 30.67% of residents agreed that wind farms should be allowed in the county while 45.84% disagreed.

“This survey was one of the first steps for us to understand how to move forward with regulations regarding wind and solar farms in Shawnee County,” said Planning Director Joni Thadani. “I appreciate everyone who took the survey and participated in that process. We will continue discussions during our regularly scheduled Planning Commission meetings.”

County officials noted that the Planning Commission meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at 1515 NW Saline St. in Topeka. The next meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 11.

To see the full results of the survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
Juliean Peters
Police arrest one of two responsible for March burglary in Topeka
FILE
Thief unsuccessful after attempt to steal TV ends with missing ceramic monkey
Shelley Woodard sits at a desk during a Riley Co. Commission to give counsel.
Riley Co. welcomes familiar face as new Deputy County Counselor