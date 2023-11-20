Survey says Shawnee Co. residents disapprove of wind, solar farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents have spoken and the survey says most have turned a cold shoulder to wind and solar farms in the county’s borders.

The Shawnee Co. Planning Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that the results of the public survey on wind and solar farms in Shawnee Co. that started on Sept. 19 had officially been tallied.

The results have been officially reviewed and were discussed during the Nov. 13 Planning Commission meeting but have now been made public.

Of the 894 responses received, Commissioners said 34.5% agreed that solar farms should be allowed in the county compared to the 36.3% that disagreed. Meanwhile, 30.67% of residents agreed that wind farms should be allowed in the county while 45.84% disagreed.

“This survey was one of the first steps for us to understand how to move forward with regulations regarding wind and solar farms in Shawnee County,” said Planning Director Joni Thadani. “I appreciate everyone who took the survey and participated in that process. We will continue discussions during our regularly scheduled Planning Commission meetings.”

County officials noted that the Planning Commission meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at 1515 NW Saline St. in Topeka. The next meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 11.

To see the full results of the survey, click HERE.

