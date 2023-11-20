SLI’s Festival of Trees returns to light up Fairlawn Plaza

Festival of Trees runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 to Dec. 2. Check out 55+ decorated trees and wreaths.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition returns to Fairlawn Plaza this week.

Festival of Trees lights up the mall starting Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Shristina Phelps with SLI visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview this year’s event. She says more than 55 decorated trees and wreaths are on display for people to enjoy. She said designers went all out with unique ideas and elaborate designs.

All of the trees and wreaths are available for purchase or bids through a silent auction. In addition, attendees can purchase items from the Sweet Shoppe.

Festival of Trees is free to attend. It’s open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 2 (excluding Thanksgiving Day). The evening of Friday, Dec. 1 will bring a special ticketed fundraising event called the Soiree.

To purchase Soiree tickets or participate in the silent auction, visit slifestivaloftrees.com.

Proceeds allow SLI to provide support and services for their more than 100 clients, who are adults with intellectual disabilities.

