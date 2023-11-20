Setup, preps underway for Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall is now Thanksgiving Central.

Volunteers and organizers for Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner moved into the area Monday, the new home for the annual feast. It had been held nearby, at Agriculture Hall, for several decades.

Myron Johnson and Tricia Morgan visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the preparations. Workers began setup work Monday, as well as getting all the turkeys and pumpkin pies organized.

Myron says they have about one-third of the non-perishable food donations they need for the meal, which he says is a bit behind normal. People may bring items to Exhibition Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Items needed included canned chicken broth, canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed instant potatoes, white and brown sugar, canned evaporated milk, canned jellied cranberries, canned brown gravy and boxed stuffing mix.

Tricia said they also still have volunteer slots available. Delivery drivers are needed after 9 a.m. Thursday, as well as people in the 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday timeframe for cleanup assistance. To sign up, click here.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at Noon on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone is welcome in keeping with the founders’ motto that no one need dine alone.

