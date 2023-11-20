Setup, preps underway for Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Topeka's Community Thanksgiving Dinner still needs non-perishable food donations for Thursday's meal. Drop them at SVEC Exhibition Hall, 8am-8pm Tues, Wed
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall is now Thanksgiving Central.

Volunteers and organizers for Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner moved into the area Monday, the new home for the annual feast. It had been held nearby, at Agriculture Hall, for several decades.

Myron Johnson and Tricia Morgan visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the preparations. Workers began setup work Monday, as well as getting all the turkeys and pumpkin pies organized.

Myron says they have about one-third of the non-perishable food donations they need for the meal, which he says is a bit behind normal. People may bring items to Exhibition Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Items needed included canned chicken broth, canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed instant potatoes, white and brown sugar, canned evaporated milk, canned jellied cranberries, canned brown gravy and boxed stuffing mix.

Tricia said they also still have volunteer slots available. Delivery drivers are needed after 9 a.m. Thursday, as well as people in the 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday timeframe for cleanup assistance. To sign up, click here.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at Noon on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone is welcome in keeping with the founders’ motto that no one need dine alone.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

Dry Thanksgiving Followed By Snow Chances
Dry Weather For Thanksgiving Followed By Snow Chances
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
KU’s Dickinson sweeps Big 12 weekly honors
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
K-State’s Sinnott named John Mackey Award semifinalist
Christina Phelps invites everyone to the annual Festival of Trees benefiting SLI.
SLI’s Festival of Trees returns to light up Fairlawn Plaza
Christina Phelps invites everyone to the annual Festival of Trees benefiting SLI.
SLI's Festival of Trees returns to light up Fairlawn Plaza