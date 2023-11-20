Senators urge Biden to enforce oil sanctions, break Iran agreement over terrorism funds

FILE - Iranian lawmakers chant anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans to protest against the...
FILE - Iranian lawmakers chant anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans to protest against the U.S. killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani, at the start of an open session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Soleimani's death Friday in Iraq further heightens tensions between Tehran and Washington after months of trading attacks and threats that put the wider Middle East on edge. (Mohammad Hassanzadeh/Tasnim News Agency via AP)(Mohammad Hassanzadeh | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heap of U.S. Senators have urged President Joe Biden to enforce oil sanctions and break an agreement reached with Iran in September over American hostages in light of funding sent to terrorist organizations.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that he and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) led their colleagues to call on President Joe Biden to immediately enforce oil sanctions on Iran mandated under Congress.

“For far too long, Iran has evaded consequence for its complacency in funding radical terror,” the senators wrote. “To prevent further atrocities and to fulfill our promise of providing unwavering support to our most important ally in the Middle East, we urge your administration to take the necessary means in severing financial avenues available to Iran, specifically cracking down on oil exports.”

Sen. Moran noted that the letter also urges national leaders to permanently freeze a $6 billion funding mechanism established in September’s hostage agreement with Iran.

“The world is now seeing the direct result of allowing Iran’s oil revenues to grow and unfreezing billions of dollars in its extraterritorial bank accounts,” the senators concluded. “Congress has a responsibility to ensure sanctions are not only on the books but enforced to their fullest extent. As our trusted ally Israel endures devastation, we must prioritize enforcing all economic sanctions and restricting Iranian oil revenue.”

The letter was also endorsed by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R- W.V.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

