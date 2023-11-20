Semi rollover on I-35 in Lyon Co. leaves Wisconsin driver with minor injuries

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck rollover on I-35 in Lyon Co. over the weekend left a Wisconsin driver with minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 121 on southbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Bashe Abdisamad Muse, 28, of Barron, Wis., had been headed south on the interstate when the truck veered to the right and left the road.

KHP noted that Muse overcorrected and the semi re-entered the roadway before it flipped over to the right.

First responders noted that Muse sustained suspected minor injuries as a result of the crash but refused ambulance service. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.