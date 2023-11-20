Riley Co. welcomes familiar face as new Deputy County Counselor

Shelley Woodard sits at a desk during a Riley Co. Commission to give counsel.
Shelley Woodard sits at a desk during a Riley Co. Commission to give counsel.(Riley County)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has welcomed a familiar face into a new role as her predecessor’s retirement left a position to be filled.

Officials with Riley Co. announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that Shelley Woodard has been named as the new Deputy County Counselor. She is an experienced legal professional with a wealth of expertise.

Riley Co. officials noted that Woodard first joined the organization in July 2023 as she worked closely with Deputy Counselor Craig Cox before he retired at the end of September.

As Deputy Counselor, the county said Woodard will assist the County Counselor to give legal counsel to the Board of County Commissioners and County Department Heads. She will serve as a resource to the county for matters that involve contractual agreements and could be asked to give advice and direction in areas of county government as needed.

“Shelley’s enthusiasm and talent will be a tremendous benefit to our office, our clients, and the citizens of Riley County,” said County Counselor Clancy Holeman. “Shelley is stepping into big shoes. Craig Cox left a legacy of compassion, hard work, and professionalism, and I believe Shelley is equal to the task.”

County officials indicated that Woodard has a background with the Supreme Court as she worked extensively at both the state and municipal levels. Before she joined Riley Co., she served as County Counselor for Miami Co. where she showed her dedication to local government and community welfare.

Riley Co. noted that Woodard served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a wheeled vehicle mechanic before she attended law school. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Kanas School of Law where she was honored with a Pro Bono Distinction.

“Local government is unique in that it touches daily life. I went to law school so I could help people and give back to the community around me; plus, the work is interesting! I’m here to provide guidance to elected officials, to help ensure we operate within the bounds of the law and provide good services,” explained Woodard.

Woodard is a Garden City native.

For more information about Riley Co., click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Thief unsuccessful after attempt to steal TV ends with missing ceramic monkey
FILE
Manhattan train depot vandalism results in $900 loss as police seek suspects
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Driver arrested after hospital release following Manhattan collision