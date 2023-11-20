Riley Co. crews extinguish blaze at abandoned building

Crews extinguish a fire at an abandoned structure on Nov. 20, 2023.
Crews extinguish a fire at an abandoned structure on Nov. 20, 2023.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews in Riley Co. extinguished a morning blaze at an abandoned building in the north part of the county.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that just after 9:50 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 20, crews were called to an abandoned structure in the north part of the county with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found the burning structure. No other structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

RCFD has not released the cause of the fire or any damage estimates.

