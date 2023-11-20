Police seek group of men who robbed man at gunpoint in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for a group of men in Manhattan who robbed another man at gunpoint and made off with $700 in jewelry over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old male victim who reported several unknown men pointed a gun at him and stole his gold jewelry.

The crime cost the man about $700. As of Monday no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

