Police search for suspect in weekend attack of woman in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are seeking the person responsible for attacking a woman in Manhattan over the weekend and leaving a large gash on her forehead.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old female victim who reported an unknown suspect had attacked her and smashed her face which caused a large gash on her forehead.

RCPD did not say anyone was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

