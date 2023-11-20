Police arrest one of two responsible for March burglary in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Topeka have arrested one of two suspects responsible for a March burglary nearly nine months after the crime was reported.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on March 11, law enforcement officials were called to the 1400 block of SE 23rd St. with reports of a past burglary and theft.

When police arrived, they said it was alleged that two suspects broke into the victim’s home and stole property.

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, TPD said officers found one of those suspects, identified as Juliean R. Peters, 23, of Topeka, in the 5800 block of Candletree Dr. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000

2 counts of driving while suspended

Speeding

Criminal damage to property

As of Monday, Peters no longer remains behind bars as his $10,500 bond has been posted. He has court appearances set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 16.

TPD has not released any information about the other suspect or any other arrests in relation to the case.

