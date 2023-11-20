One behind string of vandalisms in North Lawrence arrested, another identified

Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.
Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man believed to be behind a string of vandalism cases in North Lawrence has been arrested while his suspected accomplice has been identified.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Nov. 16, the close-knit North Lawrence community helped a tenacious detective make one of two arrests in relation to a string of vandalism cases.

Late Thursday afternoon, police said Mixon E. Spreier, 18, was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on four counts of criminal damage to property.

LKPD noted that his accomplice has also been identified. The identifications were thanks - in part - to the lyrics of Carl Douglas’ “Kung Fu Fighting.”

Law enforcement officials noted that the pair are believed to be behind thousands of dollars in damage to a North Lawrence bus stop, 12 windows broken out of 9 different vehicles and damage dealt to expensive work equipment.

LKPD indicated that connections to damage in two other sites were also found. All those details were in the process of being submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to decide charges.

As of Monday, Spreier has since been released as his $5,000 bond has been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
The Topeka Police Department says a suspect connected to a recent stolen vehicle, foot pursuit...
Burglary suspect turns himself in to Topeka Police

Latest News

FILE - Iranian lawmakers chant anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans to protest against the...
Senators urge Biden to enforce oil sanctions, break Iran agreement over terrorism funds
FILE
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Great Bend arson sentenced to life in prison
FILE
3 sent to hospital after teen driver side-swipes cattle trailer near Salina
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify a person of interest on Nov. 17, 2023.
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify person of interest