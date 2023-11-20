Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have officially opened for the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas competitions.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., announced on Sunday, Nov. 19, that it is in search of women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to compete in the 19th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas event.

Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or a contestant may nominate themselves. Organizations and companies have been encouraged to nominate women who are passionate, dynamic, articulate and have a message to share.

MWKS also said it is in search of nominations for the Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas program to celebrate young spirited girls, between the ages of 5 and 12, who are also wheelchair mobile.

However, the organization warned, this is not a beauty contest, but instead a competition to choose the most articulate, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for those with disabilities in the Sunflower State. She will advocate, educate and empower residents on a state level.

MWKS said contestants will be scored based on accomplishments, self-perception, communication and projection skills. The crowned titleholder will have the chance to travel throughout the state and educate groups about the issues of importance to those with disabilities. She will also have the chance to share her chosen platform, interact with media and network.

Miss Wheelchair Kansas’ reign will lead up to the national competition where she will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America. Little Miss will work alongside and be mentored by Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to empower and educate those of all ages as a role model to her peers.

The 19th Annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas event will be held between March 22 and 24 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.