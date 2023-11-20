Monday forecast: Another rainy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A slow moving storm system will continue to bring rounds of rain to the area today into this evening. Overall the rain may not be as heavy as yesterday for most spots but many spots could still receive 0.25″-0.50″. After today, most spots will likely be dry through the rest of the week despite a very low chance of snow toward the end of the holiday weekend.

Taking Action:

On and and off rain is expected through this evening. If you’re planning on going to the Chiefs game, expect drizzle to possible light steady rain and temperatures remaining steady with gusts 20-25 mph.

While it is several days out and could change, the chance of snow that has been shifted to Saturday night (it was Friday night in yesterday’s forecast) isn’t expected to amount to much but keep checking back for updates.



The overall forecast is for a rainy start, a mild start to the holiday weekend (Wednesday and Thursday) but a chilly and mostly dry end to the holiday weekend. At this time the snow toward the end of the weekend won’t amount to anything more than 1″. With that said this is a good reminder that just because models are indicated something 5-6 days out that it can’t completely change as we get closer so make sure you’re checking the forecast daily and don’t be surprised if it does end up being more significant.

Normal High: 53/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

Today: On and off rain showers. Temperatures remain steady all day in the mid 40s. Winds E/NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers before midnight otherwise dry. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40°. Winds N/NW 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday looks to be the pick day of the week, perfect not only in northeast KS but for traveling through much of the country. Highs will likely reach the mid 50s with winds 10–15 mph. Thanksgiving isn’t looking too bad either however timing and location of a cold front will depend on how warm it’ll get. Still think highs in the low 50s are likely.

Friday through Sunday will bring quite a bit of cloud cover to the area and highs more in the upper 30s-low 40s. While most of the snow and any precipitation will likely stay west of the WIBW viewing area, will continue to monitor the chance of light snow showers in northeast KS at some point, right now it’s looking to be Saturday night.

