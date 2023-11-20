Manhattan man accused of child sex crimes arrested over the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested over the weekend as he stands accused of child sex crimes.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, law enforcement officials spotted in the 500 block of S. 18th St. in Manhattan and arrested a suspect in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

Stephen Mattia, 25, of Manhattan was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Electronic solicitation

Indecent solicitation of a child

Promotion of obscenity

As of Monday, Mattia no longer remains behind bars as his $30,000 bond has been posted.

No further information about the incident has been released.

