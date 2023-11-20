Manhattan man accused of child sex crimes arrested over the weekend

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested over the weekend as he stands accused of child sex crimes.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, law enforcement officials spotted in the 500 block of S. 18th St. in Manhattan and arrested a suspect in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

Stephen Mattia, 25, of Manhattan was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Electronic solicitation
  • Indecent solicitation of a child
  • Promotion of obscenity

As of Monday, Mattia no longer remains behind bars as his $30,000 bond has been posted.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
The Topeka Police Department says a suspect connected to a recent stolen vehicle, foot pursuit...
Burglary suspect turns himself in to Topeka Police

Latest News

FILE
Police search for suspect in weekend attack of woman in Manhattan
FILE
Semi rollover on I-35 in Lyon Co. leaves Wisconsin driver with minor injuries
Lindsborg Old Mill Museum
Lindsborg Museum memberships to double donations until 2024
FILE
Teen seriously injured after car slams into parked semi during Colby Police chase