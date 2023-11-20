Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

FILE
FILE(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man with a gun was brought down in the Manhattan Walmart after he temporarily evaded capture following an early-morning chase.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, law enforcement officials witnessed a driver commit several traffic offenses and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, later identified as Gary W. Phillips II, refused to stop for law enforcement and attempted to speed away from them.

RCPD said the Phillips was lost during the following pursuit, however, the vehicle he was driving was later found. He was not at the scene.

Around 9:10 a.m., law enforcement officials said Phillips was found at Walmart in the 100 block of E. Bluemont St. in Manhattan. He had been armed with a handgun and refused to comply with demands. A short struggle ensued.

Ultimately, RCPD said officers were able to safely bring Phillips into custody and arrest him. He was booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on two count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement official and a single count of felony interference with law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Kansans urged to submit hand-crafted bookmark designs in statewide contest
Master Trooper Brett Goins is honored for his life saving actions on Nov. 20, 2023.
Kansas Master Trooper honored for actions that helped save infant’s life
Patsy and Danny Roberts win $75,000 on a Kansas Lottery instant ticket.
Broken gas pump leads Lyndon couple to $75K lottery prize
A 19-year-old cook in Clifton has returned to the kitchen after his battle with a rare...
Clifton 19-year-old bares mettle after battle with rare neurological condition