Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large house fire could be seen from at least a mile away as flames ravaged a home early in the morning in Topeka.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a large house fire.

When crews with the Topeka Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and flame bursting from the home.

13 NEWS crews headed to the scene could see the fire from at least one mile away.

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of Tyler on Nov. 20, 2023. (WIBW/Phil Anderson)

While most of the external fire was extinguished by 6:40 a.m., 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed firefighters continuing to battle the blaze inside the home.

As of 6:40 a.m., no injuries have been reported and no damage estimates have been released as crews continue to fight the fire. This is a developing story.

