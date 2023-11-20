Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home

A large house fire could be seen from at least a mile away as flames ravaged a home early in the morning in Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a large house fire.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a large house fire.

When crews with the Topeka Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and flame bursting from the home.

13 NEWS crews headed to the scene could see the fire from at least one mile away.

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of Tyler on Nov. 20, 2023.
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of Tyler on Nov. 20, 2023.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)

While most of the external fire was extinguished by 6:40 a.m., 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed firefighters continuing to battle the blaze inside the home.

As of 6:40 a.m., no injuries have been reported and no damage estimates have been released as crews continue to fight the fire. This is a developing story.

