KU’s Dickinson sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named both the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Dickinson led the No. 1 Jayhawks to an 89-84 come-from-behind win over No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago last Tuesday night.

En route to the win, he posted his first double-double as a Jayhawk, and the 32nd of his career. He scored a game-high 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds. He also added a career-high-tying three steals.

The Michigan transfer is the first Big 12 player to win both awards since Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington on December 27th, 2021.

Dickinson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on November 13th, and has now won a weekly conference award for the 13th time in his career.

