KU’s Dickinson sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named both the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Dickinson led the No. 1 Jayhawks to an 89-84 come-from-behind win over No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago last Tuesday night.

En route to the win, he posted his first double-double as a Jayhawk, and the 32nd of his career. He scored a game-high 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds. He also added a career-high-tying three steals.

The Michigan transfer is the first Big 12 player to win both awards since Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington on December 27th, 2021.

Dickinson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on November 13th, and has now won a weekly conference award for the 13th time in his career.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
K-State’s Sinnott named John Mackey Award semifinalist
Kansas State cornerback Keenan Garber (1) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas wide receiver...
K-State’s Garber named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
K-State’s Lee named Big 12 Player of the Week
KPZ Week 7: Junction City, Topeka High
Topeka High’s Carlos Kelly resigns from football program