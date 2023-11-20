K-State’s Sinnott named John Mackey Award semifinalist

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior tight end Ben Sinnott is one of just nine players in the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2023 John Mackey Award, as announced by the award’s committee on Monday.

The Waterloo, Iowa product is the first player in program history to be named a semifinalist for the award, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

Sinnott currently ranks 3rd among tight ends in the nation with 540 receiving yards this season. He is 7th in receptions (39) and tied for 9th in touchdowns (5).

His 39 catches this season are the most by a tight end in program history, and his five touchdown receptions are tied for the most.

He’s only 56 receiving yards away from breaking K-State’s record by a tight end in a season. That’s 595 yards which was set by Russ Campbell in 1991.

He’s just the fourth tight end in school history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a career, totaling 1,002 so far.

Joining Sinnott on the semifinalist list is AJ Barner (Michigan), Brock Bowers (Georgia), Dallin Holker (Colorado State), Theo Johnson (Penn State), Bryson Nesbit (North Carolina), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State) and Jack Velling (Oregon State).

Sinnott and the No. 21 Wildcats will host Iowa State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in prime time at 7:00 p.m.

