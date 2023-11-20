K-State’s Lee named Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball center Ayoka Lee has been named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time in her career.

The Byron, MN native helped the Wildcats to a 65-58 win over then No. 2 Iowa on Thursday night in Iowa City. She posted her 51st career double-double with 22 points on 9-14 shooting, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks.

In the Wildcats’ following game at home against Wisconsin, Lee put on another impressive performance to help K-State stay undefeated on the young season. Between the two games, she averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steal.

The ‘Cats also cracked the AP Top 25 this week, coming in at No. 16.

She joins Nicole Ohlde (7) and Kendra Wecker (7) as the only Wildcats in program history with five or more Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Lee and the Wildcats will be hitting the road to play in the 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, FL. Their first game is against Western Kentucky on Friday, November 24th at 10:00 a.m. The tournament can be streamed on FloHoops.

