K-State’s Garber named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State cornerback Keenan Garber has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Garber receives the honor for his game-changing play against Kansas early in the second quarter on Saturday.

After a KU touchdown, Garber scooped up an extra-point attempt that was blocked by defensive end Nate Matlack. Garber then ran 91 yards down the field to add 2 points onto the board, making it a 13-9 ball game, avoiding a seven-point deficit.

Garber helped the Wildcats to their 15th straight Sunflower Showdown win, taking down the Jayhawks 31-27 that night.

It’s the first weekly conference honor in Garber’s career, and he’s the fourth Wildcat to receive one this season. He joins DJ Giddens (Offensive), Kobe Savage (Defensive), and Avery Johnson (Newcomer) in that group.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.