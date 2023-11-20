K-State men’s basketball falls in Baha Mar Hoops Championship to No. 12 Miami

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Tylor Perry drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball put together a great second half performance in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship game on Sunday afternoon, but the 20-point halftime deficit proved to be too much to climb out of, falling to No. 12 Miami 91-83.

Cam Carter led the Wildcats with 28 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Arthur Kaluma also impressed with an 18 point, 12 rebound performance.

Former Wildcat Nigel Pack put on a show to help the Hurricanes to the win, totaling 28 points, 20 of which were scored in the first half.

After the game, head coach Jerome Tang put the poor first half performance on him.

”Thankful for my staff, cause we were able to make adjustments at halftime. And then the second half we saw the Cats. We were more aggressive getting to the paint, we owned the offensive glass, and it gave us a chance to win the game. But because of the game plan that I put together in the first half, it didn’t give us a chance to win the game. So that first half was bad on me, I take all the blame for that. The second half, those are the Cats, and we’re gonna grow from here,” said Coach Tang.

The ‘Cats, now 3-2 on the young season, will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to host Central Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation

Latest News

KPZ Week 7: Junction City, Topeka High
Topeka High’s Carlos Kelly resigns from football program
No. 4 Emporia State's Paige Putter celebrating a goal during the MIAA Tournament Semifinals...
Washburn, Emporia State soccer move on to third round to face each other in NCAA Tournament
FILE
3 Jayhawks, 1 Wildcat named to Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
K-State QB Will Howard
No. 21 Kansas State staves off No. 25 Kansas in primetime