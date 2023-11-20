K-State men’s basketball falls in Baha Mar Hoops Championship to No. 12 Miami

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball put together a great second half performance in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship game on Sunday afternoon, but the 20-point halftime deficit proved to be too much to climb out of, falling to No. 12 Miami 91-83.

Cam Carter led the Wildcats with 28 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Arthur Kaluma also impressed with an 18 point, 12 rebound performance.

Former Wildcat Nigel Pack put on a show to help the Hurricanes to the win, totaling 28 points, 20 of which were scored in the first half.

After the game, head coach Jerome Tang put the poor first half performance on him.

”Thankful for my staff, cause we were able to make adjustments at halftime. And then the second half we saw the Cats. We were more aggressive getting to the paint, we owned the offensive glass, and it gave us a chance to win the game. But because of the game plan that I put together in the first half, it didn’t give us a chance to win the game. So that first half was bad on me, I take all the blame for that. The second half, those are the Cats, and we’re gonna grow from here,” said Coach Tang.

The ‘Cats, now 3-2 on the young season, will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to host Central Arkansas.

