Interfaith of Topeka annual thanksgiving celebration

By Claire Decatur
Published: Nov. 19, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka had their annual thanksgiving service on Nov. 19 at Temple Beth Sholom.

This year their theme was “giving thanks as one people”.

“We think that’s such an important concept because of all the division and all that’s going on today with wars,” said Interfaith of Topeka representative Stephanie Schuttera. “We pray for peace, and Interfaith is about bringing people together for a common goal.”

The evening included a variety of local speakers, including a performance from the Temples choir.

“We have speakers and it’s just a coming together to raise awareness, it’s interfaith, it’s a lot of different churches involved, the Temple and Islamic center,” said Schuttera. “We just want to promote peace and help who needs help.”

The event raised money for Vida, a local group that helps Topeka’s immigrant population.

“We provide free and low-cost classes for English as a second language, citizen exam preparation, nutrition, and other services such as translation services,” said Vida Board Member Claire Moore.

Organizers say Vida is more about bringing people into the community.

“It’s just been a joy to work with the Latina community here in Topeka, they are wonderful people and I love helping to create community with them and to help them to feel more a part of the Topeka community,” said Moore.

