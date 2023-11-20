Hiawatha Police attempt to identify person of interest

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Hiawatha are attempting to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The Hiawatha Police Department announced on Friday, Nov. 17, that it needs the community’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the driver of this vehicle on Nov. 17, 2023. (Hiawatha Police Department)

HPD said he is a known driver of the vehicle and could also be the owner. Information about what the investigation pertains to has not been released.

Anyone with information about the man should report it to HPD at 785-742-2156.

