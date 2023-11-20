Hiawatha Police attempt to identify person of interest

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify a person of interest on Nov. 17, 2023.
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify a person of interest on Nov. 17, 2023.(Hiawatha Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Hiawatha are attempting to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The Hiawatha Police Department announced on Friday, Nov. 17, that it needs the community’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the driver of this vehicle on Nov. 17, 2023.
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the driver of this vehicle on Nov. 17, 2023.(Hiawatha Police Department)

HPD said he is a known driver of the vehicle and could also be the owner. Information about what the investigation pertains to has not been released.

Anyone with information about the man should report it to HPD at 785-742-2156.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
The Topeka Police Department says a suspect connected to a recent stolen vehicle, foot pursuit...
Burglary suspect turns himself in to Topeka Police

Latest News

A large house fire could be seen from at least a mile away as flames ravaged a home early in...
Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home
Three people were taken to an Emporia hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Monday about...
Three taken to Emporia hospital after crash early Monday on I-335 in Osage County
Rain showers again today