Flint Hills Discovery Center to host its first Kansas Holiday Market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small Business Saturday will bring a new shopping event to Manhattan.

Jonathan Mertz with Flint Hills Discovery Center visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their first-ever Kansas Holiday Market.

Jonathan said the market will feature more than 25 vendors with a variety of Kansas-made products, including food, clothes, pet items, wood products, and more. In addition, people will be able to browse the FHDC gift store.

People who purchase an item from a vendor will receive a discounted admission to FHDC. It is free to visit the vendors.

The Kansas Holiday Market is sponsored by From the Land of Kansas. It will from from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Flint Hills Discovery Center and Blue Earth Plaza.

