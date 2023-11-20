Flint Hills Discovery Center to host its first Kansas Holiday Market

The KS Holiday Market will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Flint Hills Discovery Center & Blue Earth Plaza featuring Kansas-made items.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small Business Saturday will bring a new shopping event to Manhattan.

Jonathan Mertz with Flint Hills Discovery Center visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their first-ever Kansas Holiday Market.

Jonathan said the market will feature more than 25 vendors with a variety of Kansas-made products, including food, clothes, pet items, wood products, and more. In addition, people will be able to browse the FHDC gift store.

People who purchase an item from a vendor will receive a discounted admission to FHDC. It is free to visit the vendors.

The Kansas Holiday Market is sponsored by From the Land of Kansas. It will from from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Flint Hills Discovery Center and Blue Earth Plaza.

Christina Phelps invites everyone to the annual Festival of Trees benefiting SLI.
SLI's Festival of Trees returns to light up Fairlawn Plaza
