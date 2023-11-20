Driver arrested after hospital release following Manhattan collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was arrested after they were released from the hospital following an early-morning collision in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ratone and N. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kelly Ware, 44, of Manhattan, had crashed. Ware was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

After Ware was released from the hospital, RCPD said she was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and two counts of theft. The failure to appear count stemmed from a driving while suspended charge.

RCPD did not say what caused the crash.

As of Monday, Ware remains behind bars on a $4,500 bond.

