Burglary suspect turns himself in to Topeka Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a suspect connected to a recent stolen vehicle, foot pursuit and ongoing investigation has turned himself in.

Topeka Police say on Sunday, Nov. 19, at around 3:00 p.m., Travis D. Munsell, 33, of Topeka surrendered to Topeka Police officers at the Law Enforcement Center.

TP says Munsell was being sought in connection to a recent stolen vehicle and foot pursuit, as well as ongoing burglary investigations.

Topeka Police say a result of the investigations, Munsell was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked for burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property, firearm X2, theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

