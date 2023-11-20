Broken gas pump leads Lyndon couple to $75K lottery prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Lyndon has taken a $75,000 step closer to retirement thanks to a broken gas pump and a $10 Kansas City Chiefs World Champions instant ticket from the Kansas Lottery.

The Kansas Lottery says that a broken credit card reader on a gas pump led Patsy and Danny Roberts, of Lyndon, through a short series of events that ended with a $75,000 prize on a $10 Kansas City Chiefs World Champions instant ticket.

“We pulled up to the pump at the station to get gas, and that was all. We had no plans to go inside,” Patsy Roberts said with a laugh. “The card reader wasn’t working, so Danny had to go inside to pre-pay, and he just couldn’t resist those Chiefs tickets!”

Lottery officials noted that Danny purchased four Chiefs tickets and brought them back to the car for Patsy to paly as he continued their drive. The spur-of-the-moment purchase netted a $75,000 win.

“I like to play one number at a time, that way I don’t miss anything when I’m counting up winning symbols,” Patsy added. “On the second ticket, I had a winning spot. I revealed the prize amount underneath and it said “$75,000″ on it. I just assumed I was reading it wrong!”

After the couple stared at the ticket in disbelief, they realized they had won big and would have to plan a trip to Topeka to visit the Kansas Lottery headquarters. They said they do not completely know what they will do with the prize money, however, they have a pretty good idea of where most of it will go.

“The Lord has blessed us with the ability to now pay off pretty much all of our debt except for the house and car. No smaller bills to pay off,” Danny said. “Now we can really focus on our retirement in a couple of years. This was such a huge blessing!”

Lottery officials indicated the winning ticket was sold at TA Express at 32501 W. 200th St. in Edgerton. There is still one prize left in the $10 Kansas City Chiefs World Champion instant ticket promotion, as well as thousands in other cash prizes.

