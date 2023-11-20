9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting last night where a 9-year-old victim had been struck by the gunfire.

Around 8:41 pm on November 19, 2023, “Shawnee County Communications Center received multiple phone calls in reference to gunshots near the 6700 Blk. SW Greencastle Dr.” said Sheriff Brian C., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 9-year-old male victim was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s office stated that there were 3 adults and 5 juveniles in the home at the time of the shooting. Two suspects fled on foot to a silver passenger car in the 6800 Blk. SW Rockpost Rd. and fled the scene.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.

