3 seriously injured after collision on rural SE Kansas roadway

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were seriously injured after a 2-vehicle collision near Pittsburg over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of 570th Ave. and S. 200th St. - about 2 miles north of K-126 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Destiny J. Love, 20, of Pittsburg, had been headed north on S. 200th St. Meanwhile, a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Jerry O. Jones, 84, of Girard, had been headed west on E. 570th Ave.

KHP noted that Jones failed to yield the right of way at the intersection which caused Love’s vehicle to collide with his.

First responders said Jones, Love and her passenger, Alize N. Roberts, 20, of Girard, were all taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that the only occupant not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision was Jones.

