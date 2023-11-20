3 seriously injured after collision on rural SE Kansas roadway

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were seriously injured after a 2-vehicle collision near Pittsburg over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of 570th Ave. and S. 200th St. - about 2 miles north of K-126 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Destiny J. Love, 20, of Pittsburg, had been headed north on S. 200th St. Meanwhile, a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Jerry O. Jones, 84, of Girard, had been headed west on E. 570th Ave.

KHP noted that Jones failed to yield the right of way at the intersection which caused Love’s vehicle to collide with his.

First responders said Jones, Love and her passenger, Alize N. Roberts, 20, of Girard, were all taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that the only occupant not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision was Jones.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large early-morning house fire ravages Topeka home
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Classes canceled at Berryton Elementary after tree lands on power line
FILE
Police seek group of men who robbed man at gunpoint in Manhattan
FILE
Kansas City teen seriously injured after thrown from airborne vehicle along I-70
Crews extinguish a fire at an abandoned structure on Nov. 20, 2023.
Riley Co. crews extinguish blaze at abandoned building