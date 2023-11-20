2nd annual Cranksgiving bike ride for food drive kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka cyclists met at the Coffee Bar, to bike a mile and a half to pick up Thanksgiving food for those in need.

“The riders either brought some cash or donations and all rode together to the grocery store with a list, a list provided by the food bank, and then picked up food that will then be donated,” said Cranksgiving volunteer Karl Fundenberger.

All the food collected will be donated to the local non-profit Doorstep.

“Our first year, we gathered like maybe 30 pounds of food, which we were very proud of and it was about four or five of us,” said Fundenberger. “This year we got maybe ten times that, so it’s really exciting to keep that momentum going.”

In previous years, the cyclists have competed to see who could collect the most food, but that changed this year due to the weather.

“On a rainy day like this to even have six people is a really big deal to have them show up,” said Cyclist volunteer Andrew Escandon. “We just picked the one grocery store, Apple Market, local here and got as much as we could in a short amount of time. we had a bunch of cargo bikes to see all that we could fit and come back here and get it all together.”

three non-profits were represented at the event, including the Topeka Community Cycle Project, that’s been involved since the start of the event over a decade ago.

“It’s just cool to take this time to be thankful for not only what I have but to give back and to provide food to people who need it,” said cyclist volunteers Caroline Draper.

Cranksgiving is a national event where cyclists all across the U.S. get involved.

“Really from coast to coast other people are also out biking raising funds or raising food and donating that back to the community so it’s also exciting to be a a part of something bigger,” said Fundenberger.

Click here to donate to Doorstep Topeka.

