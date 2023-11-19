TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game...
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TV sports host Charissa Thompson is clarifying her statement after she said she used to make up reports when working as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career.

In a podcast released Wednesday, she admitted she fabricated reports when a coach didn’t give her a comment in time for her segment.

Thompson started work as an NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports during the late 2000s.

She’s now host of Fox Sports’ Sunday “NFL Kickoff” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

In a statement, Thompson said she was sorry for choosing the wrong words to describe what she did.

She said she never lied about anything during her time as a sports broadcaster.

Her podcast comments drew widespread criticism from other sports journalists.

Fox Sports and Amazon have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL...
Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say