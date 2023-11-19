Sunday forecast: Rainy and seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the much needed rainfall expected through Monday with Monday about 10° cooler than today. After the storm system pushes out of the area Monday night, the main impact will be the below average temperatures.

Taking Action:

On and and off rain is expected through Monday. If you’re planning on going to the Chiefs game Monday night, expect light to possible moderate rain especially for the first half. It may start to wind down or at least just be drizzle by the 2nd half. Regardless it’ll likely be wet and chilly.

While it is several days out and could change, the chance of snow for Friday night in the 8 day isn’t expected to be impactful but keep checking back for updates.



Rain has been tough to come by this month but many spots will end up getting 0.50″-1″ with this storm system through Monday night. The reason it’ll be able to warm to more seasonal highs today even with the rain is due to a southeasterly wind. With more of a northeasterly wind tomorrow, that’ll keep temperatures steady for most of the day with very little warming through the day.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Rain continues to increase from west to east this morning, leading to scattered rain showers across northeast KS this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers continue. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds E 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain showers. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds E/NE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

The rain winds down by Monday evening with a very low chance light rain continues in a few spots after midnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will likely be dry with decreasing clouds in the afternoon and highs once again stuck in the 40s with gusts 30-35 mph.

Highs likely remain in the mid 40s to as warm as the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving before a cold front pushes through Thursday night into Friday morning. This will keep highs in the upper 30s-low 40s for most spots Friday through Sunday and will continue to monitor the slight chance of snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning but at this time shouldn’t be a concern.

