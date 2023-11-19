Several pets found unharmed following Eudora blaze

Crews evacuate pets from a Eudora home following a weekend fire on Nov. 18, 2023.
Crews evacuate pets from a Eudora home following a weekend fire on Nov. 18, 2023.(Eudora Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several pets were found unharmed following a late-morning house fire in Eudora over the weekend.

The Eudora City Fire Department says that just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Steven Rd. with reports of a house on fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they were quickly able to bring the fire under control and search the home. They found all occupants had safely evacuated and were accounted for.

However, several pets were found inside which appeared to be unharmed. They were removed by fire crews.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No damage estimates have been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
FILE
Mo. man faces years in prison after conviction of 2022 Shawnee bank robbery
FILE
3 Jayhawks, 1 Wildcat named to Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-19-23