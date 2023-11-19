Several pets found unharmed following Eudora blaze

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several pets were found unharmed following a late-morning house fire in Eudora over the weekend.

The Eudora City Fire Department says that just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Steven Rd. with reports of a house on fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they were quickly able to bring the fire under control and search the home. They found all occupants had safely evacuated and were accounted for.

However, several pets were found inside which appeared to be unharmed. They were removed by fire crews.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No damage estimates have been released yet.

