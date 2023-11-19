Salvation Army announces 2023 goal for Red Kettle campaign

(WIBW/Danielle Martin)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army has announced their goal for the Red Kettle campaign for 2023.

The Salvation Army has told 13 NEWS the goal for the campaign is to raise $464,000, which would be a 4% increase from the funds they raised in 2022.

Volunteering to ring the bell for the Red Kettle campaign begins this weekend. If you want to volunteer, you can assign a time by going to registertoring.com.

Hear from the Salvation Army in an Eye on NE Kansas interview by CLICKING HERE.

