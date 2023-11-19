Saint George Police attempt to identify man connected to stolen vehicle

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Saint George are hoping to identify a man connected to an ongoing investigation involving a stolen vehicle.

The Saint George Police Department says it needs the community’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing stolen vehicle and burglary case.

SGPD noted that a vehicle had been burglarized and stolen between the 100 block of Lincoln and the 100 block of 3rd St., however, a time and date have not been provided.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can provide security footage from the area should report it to SGPD at 785-494-2556 or the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

