Safe Kids Kansas hosts child safety fair on Injury Prevention Day

Safe Kids Kansas
Safe Kids Kansas(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas took to the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library for an annual children’s safety fair Saturday, Nov. 18.

Safe Kids Kansas and some of their partners, including Poison Control, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Stormont Vail and more were at the event giving parents knowledge and safety tips and giving children fun ways to learn about safety.

November 18 is National Injury Prevention Day and, according to Safe Kids Kansas, 20 children die each day from preventable injuries. Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas says she wanted to hold the event to lower that statistic.

“Most of these unintentional injuries are predictable and preventable,” Sage said. “We want to prevent [injuries] from becoming more serious or disabling injuries. We can do that through sharing some simple tips with families on how to prevent these injuries from happening.”

More information on Safe Kids Kansas can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
A fire damaged a historic library inside the Plumb mansion in Emporia, Kan.
Fire damages historic library inside Plumb mansion in Emporia
Kansas State University Technology Development Institute is creating a system to improve...
K-State technology institute creates system to improve railway safety
Rossville High School's cheer team gets ready for their competition at the Stormont Vail Events...
KSHSAA cheer competition held at Stormont Vail Events Center