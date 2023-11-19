Safe Kids Kansas hosts child safety fair on Injury Prevention Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas took to the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library for an annual children’s safety fair Saturday, Nov. 18.

Safe Kids Kansas and some of their partners, including Poison Control, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Stormont Vail and more were at the event giving parents knowledge and safety tips and giving children fun ways to learn about safety.

November 18 is National Injury Prevention Day and, according to Safe Kids Kansas, 20 children die each day from preventable injuries. Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas says she wanted to hold the event to lower that statistic.

“Most of these unintentional injuries are predictable and preventable,” Sage said. “We want to prevent [injuries] from becoming more serious or disabling injuries. We can do that through sharing some simple tips with families on how to prevent these injuries from happening.”

More information on Safe Kids Kansas can be found by CLICKING HERE.

