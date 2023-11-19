Mo. man faces years in prison after conviction of 2022 Shawnee bank robbery

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man now faces years in prison after he was convicted of making off with nearly $3,000 during a 2022 bank robbery in Shawnee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced that on Friday, Nov. 17, Richard Ruston, 53, of Independence, Mo., was convicted of the robbery of a Shawnee bank.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial show Ruston had entered the First Interstate Bank on Shawnee Mission Pkwy. on July 20, 2022. He flashed what a bank teller believed to be a gun and demanded money.

Law enforcement officials noted that Ruston made off with nearly $3,000 in cash.

“Richard Ruston subjected people, who were trying to earn an honest living, to unimaginable terror and angst because he chose criminal means to obtain money,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “Fortunately, due to the excellent investigation by law enforcement and the solid case presented by prosecutors, the evidence convinced a federal jury of Ruston’s guilty, and a judge will determine the appropriate sentence for his crime.”

Officials indicated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Shawnee Police Department, Merriam Police Department and Kansas City, Mo., Police Department all investigated as Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug prosecuted.

Under state and federal law, those convicted of aggravated robbery face between 2 and 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
FILE
3 Jayhawks, 1 Wildcat named to Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
Crews evacuate pets from a Eudora home following a weekend fire on Nov. 18, 2023.
Several pets found unharmed following Eudora blaze
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-19-23