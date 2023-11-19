Late-night chase leads to Eudora woman’s DUI arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eudora woman is behind bars after she allegedly led law enforcement officials on a late-night chase while intoxicated over the weekend.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, law enforcement officials were notified of a vehicle headed the wrong way with no headlights on Bob Billings Rd. The suspect vehicle almost collided with at least one other car.

Officers said they tried to pull the driver over, however, the driver refused to stop and started a chase. The pursuit continued west on Bob Billings, past K-10 to 800 Road and onto dirt roads. The car then veered south until the roadway turned into private property. The car barreled through a fence and crashed into a field where the driver got out and ran.

LKPD said a perimeter was set up and a drone was launched, however, an officer spotted her under nearby equipment.

The driver, identified as Samantha D. C. Besser, 30, of Eudora, was found to have outstanding warrants and is suspected to have been driving under the influence. She was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Flee or attempt to elude

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Theft between $1,000 and $25,000

Probation violation

Three counts of failure to appear

As of Sunday, Besser remains behind bars.

