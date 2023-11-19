Late-night chase leads to Eudora woman’s DUI arrest

Police arrest Samantha Besser following a chase on Nov. 18, 2023.
Police arrest Samantha Besser following a chase on Nov. 18, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eudora woman is behind bars after she allegedly led law enforcement officials on a late-night chase while intoxicated over the weekend.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, law enforcement officials were notified of a vehicle headed the wrong way with no headlights on Bob Billings Rd. The suspect vehicle almost collided with at least one other car.

Officers said they tried to pull the driver over, however, the driver refused to stop and started a chase. The pursuit continued west on Bob Billings, past K-10 to 800 Road and onto dirt roads. The car then veered south until the roadway turned into private property. The car barreled through a fence and crashed into a field where the driver got out and ran.

LKPD said a perimeter was set up and a drone was launched, however, an officer spotted her under nearby equipment.

The driver, identified as Samantha D. C. Besser, 30, of Eudora, was found to have outstanding warrants and is suspected to have been driving under the influence. She was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Theft between $1,000 and $25,000
  • Probation violation
  • Three counts of failure to appear

As of Sunday, Besser remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

FILE
Emporia Zoning hearing moved to new location as changes set to be discussed
FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
Council Grove woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop
A fire damaged a historic library inside the Plumb mansion in Emporia, Kan.
Fire damages historic library inside Plumb mansion in Emporia
The Salvation Army has announced their goal for the Red Kettle campaign for 2023.
Salvation Army announces 2023 goal for Red Kettle campaign