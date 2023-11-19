KVC Kansas helps facilitate children’s adoptions in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families joined together on the Shawnee Co. Courthouse steps Saturday morning to celebrate their growing families.

KVC Kansas spent time with children and their families to celebrate the joy of what it means to adopt and to be adopted.

“It’s an honor to write a home study, to do any tiny piece of paperwork, and to merge families and kids together,” said Adoption Director for KVC Kansas, Kierstin Reed. “It is truly a gift to be able to have a tiny part of that story.”

The nonprofit organization provides foster care and adoption services in 11 counties across NE Kansas — making sure that children find their forever homes.

Reed said that it is so beautiful to watch families commit to kids and provide them with the love and stability that they deserve.

“It’s hard, it’s a hard road, but the families and the kids — they’re incredible. These are extremely happy days that we get to be a part of. The families and the kids, again that resiliency — it’s just something that I’ve never seen before until I started working with this population,” said Reed. “It’s awesome, it fills you up for the whole day and the whole year until we get here again next November.”

Reed said it is a gift to work alongside each family and go through the journey with them.

“It’s exhilarating that they’re off on a path with a family that loves them so much that they won’t forget that and that they are so safe, so loved, and so known,” said Reed. “To see even just a sliver of that, it’s a real gift.”

There was a grand total of 30 adoptions with 19 being in Topeka and 11 in Olathe.

KVC Kansas said that throughout the month of November they will help to facilitate in 48 children’s adoptions.

