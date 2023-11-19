K-State volleyball wraps up regular season finale with win

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Under first year head coach Jason Mansfield, the Wildcats had a lot of great moments at home specifically.

K-State swept Texas Tech for the second straight game, ending at 16-10 and on a three-game win streak. Some of those wins were historic as well, most recently with sweeping No. 3 Texas at home Nov. 8. They also swept then No. 8 BYU at home in back-to-back nights. They also had a ranked win over Iowa State and Baylor too.

Aniya Clinton led all players with 12 kills, Aliyah Carter had 11 and Izzi Szulczewski had eight kills, 32 assists and 10 digs. Mackenzie Morris had 21 digs and set a career mark with 100 aces. This was a match the Wildcats dominated every category.

They have one more match against a ranked Houston team Nov. 25 in Houston at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

Latest News

K-State volleyball against Texas Tech
K-State VB ends regular season with win
Washburn's Jack Bachelor
Both Washburn basketball programs earn wins
Washburn's Jack Bachelor
Washburn MBB beats Rockhurst
Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor talks new contract extension, women’s basketball and more