Islamic Center of Topeka holds tenth annual turkey giveaway

By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in need were able to come out Saturday morning to Let’s Help and get Thanksgiving meal necessities at no charge.

The organization said they had well over 150 turkeys to give away.

President of the Islamic Center of Topeka, Rehan Reza, said that it is important to help those in need, and they plan to do the turkey giveaway for many years to come.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

Latest News

Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
People in need were able to come out Saturday morning to Let’s Help and get Thanksgiving meal...
Islamic Center of Topeka holds tenth annual turkey giveaway
Safe Kids Kansas hosts child safety fair on Injury Prevention Day
KVC Kansas spent time with children and their families to celebrate the joy of what it means to...
KVC Kansas helps facilitate children’s adoptions in Topeka