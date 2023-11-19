Islamic Center of Topeka holds tenth annual turkey giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in need were able to come out Saturday morning to Let’s Help and get Thanksgiving meal necessities at no charge.

The organization said they had well over 150 turkeys to give away.

President of the Islamic Center of Topeka, Rehan Reza, said that it is important to help those in need, and they plan to do the turkey giveaway for many years to come.

