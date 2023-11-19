Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies. (Source: WCCO)
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) - It’s the ultimate change jar.

A Minnesota couple has a 5-gallon jug filled with tens of thousands of pennies, but they don’t know what to do with it.

John Becker said his wife has been saving pennies for years and now they have a jug full of them.

Becker estimates they have about $300 worth of pennies.

“She has been saving these pennies for more than 10 years but now the bank won’t take them,” Becker said.

The Beckers said they do their banking at Border Bank near their home in Coon Rapids.

According to the branch president, they gladly accept loose coins, but not in such a heavy container.

“It would be too heavy to lift, and the coins would get jammed in the neck of the container. If the customer can move the coins to smaller buckets without a neck, we’d be happy to process,” the branch president shared.

The couple said while they wait to figure out what to do with the pennies, they are continuing to save them.

“They’re everywhere. I pick them up for my wife because she still likes to save them,” Becker said.

Becker’s wife says she would be willing to negotiate a price if someone wants to take the jug off their hands.

