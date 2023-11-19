Council Grove woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested after police in Council Grove allegedly found meth and a juvenile in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, the Council Grove Police Department says law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Main St. for an alleged traffic violation.

During the stop, police said a juvenile was found in the vehicle. K-9 Abby was called and alerted to illegal narcotics inside the car. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found methamphetamine.

As a result, the driver, Sharl Dunn, of Council Grove, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated child endangerment

As of Sunday, Nov. 19, Dunn no longer remains behind bars.

