Council Grove woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.(Council Grove Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested after police in Council Grove allegedly found meth and a juvenile in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, the Council Grove Police Department says law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Main St. for an alleged traffic violation.

During the stop, police said a juvenile was found in the vehicle. K-9 Abby was called and alerted to illegal narcotics inside the car. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found methamphetamine.

As a result, the driver, Sharl Dunn, of Council Grove, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated child endangerment

As of Sunday, Nov. 19, Dunn no longer remains behind bars.

