Cheney Lake more than six feet low as drought continues

Cheney Lake six feet low as drought conditions continue
Cheney Lake six feet low as drought conditions continue(Cale Chapman)
By Cale Chapman
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Drought conditions continue to impact many across Kansas, but some areas are drier than others. Cheney Lake is more than six feet low in some areas according to the Cheney Lake Association. The low levels didn’t keep boaters or campers, like Mike Miller, away from the park this weekend, although it did change some people’s plans.

“I’d have to say it’s probably been ten years or so since I’ve seen it this low,” said Mike Miller. “It’s been a while, we’ve seen it two or three feet low but where it’s at now a little over six, it’s been at least ten years.”

Miller says he didn’t bother bringing his boat out to camp this weekend.

“Even when it was still warmer and the water was five feet low it made it a challenge to bring it out, only one boat ramp you can use on this side,” said Miller, “you can’t get into the marina right now because the water level is too low.”

Others brought their boats out and they say they ran into trouble.

“All the sudden we just heard a thump and the boat kind of just popped up a little bit,” said fisherman Will Dobbin, “we got the boat out of the water and a chunk had been taken out of the propeller...”

Dobbin says he hit a rock last week while fishing at Cheney Lake in his boat, but he was out again Saturday.

“Everywhere you go there’s sandbars where there normally isn’t sandbars,” said Dobbin, “I hit a rock last week, beat up my prop real good.”

Despite the low levels Dobbin says Cheney is the best place to get on the water, everyone says they’re hoping for rain.

“I couldn’t find a marina at El Dorado where I can pull in and not get grounded,” said Dobbin. “I tried the main marina the last time I was there, and it was...I didn’t even try pulling in.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 11-19-23
Rainy but seasonal today, rainy much colder for Monday
NOTO kicked off a six-week celebration of the holiday season on Saturday.
NOTO kicks off ‘Celebrations of Winter’ for holiday season
NOTO kicked off a six-week celebration of the holiday season on Saturday.
NOTO kicks off ‘Celebrations of Winter’ for holiday season