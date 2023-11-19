Burlingame holds annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people showed up to the fellowship hall of Federated Church in Burlington on Sunday Nov. 19 to receive a free Thanksgiving meal and spend time with one another.

They had all of the Thanksgiving fixings including dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, deserts, and of course, turkey.

The dinner is held the Sunday before Thanksgiving every year and gives the community an opportunity to come together to give thanks.

Organizer and member of Federated Church, Susan DeMars, said that she enjoys watching the community unite and being able to provide everyone a good meal.

“Sometimes in little towns you have little clique and this just brings everybody together and we learn to work together and enjoy each other,” said DeMars. “I think, obviously, since we’re getting more and more people all the time, I think it must be a pretty good meal that they’re getting. Of course, it’s by donation only so if can, you do and if you can’t, you don’t have to.”

The dinner started at 11:30 a.m. and ended at 1:00 p.m.

