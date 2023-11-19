Burlingame holds annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Hundreds showed up to the fellowship hall of Federated Church in Burlington on Sunday to...
Hundreds showed up to the fellowship hall of Federated Church in Burlington on Sunday to receive a free Thanksgiving meal and spend time with one another.(bay 1 | WIBW)
By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people showed up to the fellowship hall of Federated Church in Burlington on Sunday Nov. 19 to receive a free Thanksgiving meal and spend time with one another.

They had all of the Thanksgiving fixings including dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, deserts, and of course, turkey.

The dinner is held the Sunday before Thanksgiving every year and gives the community an opportunity to come together to give thanks.

Organizer and member of Federated Church, Susan DeMars, said that she enjoys watching the community unite and being able to provide everyone a good meal.

“Sometimes in little towns you have little clique and this just brings everybody together and we learn to work together and enjoy each other,” said DeMars. “I think, obviously, since we’re getting more and more people all the time, I think it must be a pretty good meal that they’re getting. Of course, it’s by donation only so if can, you do and if you can’t, you don’t have to.”

The dinner started at 11:30 a.m. and ended at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Saint George Police attempt to identify a man in connection with a stolen car on Nov. 19, 2023.
Saint George Police attempt to identify man connected to stolen vehicle
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court dismisses woman’s felony theft charge
FILE
Clifton 19-year-old bares mettle after battle with rare neurological condition
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test