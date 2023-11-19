Both Washburn basketball programs earn wins

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The men’s team was in Lee Arena on Saturday and took care of business against Rockhurst, 82-66.

Sam Ungashick led all scorers with 21 points eight rebounds and five assists and the ‘Bods had three other double figure scorers including Washburn Rural alum Jack Bachelor who went 4-5 from the field.

Washburn’s defense held Rockhurst to just 35 percent shooting and they never led in the game.

As for the women, Aubree Dewey and Yiibari Nwidadah each had 17 points to pace the ‘Bods and they had two other double digit scorers. They led 20-9 after the first quarter and held the Eagles to just 17 points in the first half. The Ichabods shot 54 percent from the floor and Quincy shot just 32 percent from the field.

The (3-1) women will play William Jewell College at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and the men also play Tuesday against Ottawa University at home at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

Latest News

K-State volleyball against Texas Tech
K-State volleyball wraps up regular season finale with win
K-State volleyball against Texas Tech
K-State VB ends regular season with win
Washburn's Jack Bachelor
Washburn MBB beats Rockhurst
Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor talks new contract extension, women’s basketball and more