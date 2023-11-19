Both Washburn basketball programs earn wins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The men’s team was in Lee Arena on Saturday and took care of business against Rockhurst, 82-66.

Sam Ungashick led all scorers with 21 points eight rebounds and five assists and the ‘Bods had three other double figure scorers including Washburn Rural alum Jack Bachelor who went 4-5 from the field.

Washburn’s defense held Rockhurst to just 35 percent shooting and they never led in the game.

As for the women, Aubree Dewey and Yiibari Nwidadah each had 17 points to pace the ‘Bods and they had two other double digit scorers. They led 20-9 after the first quarter and held the Eagles to just 17 points in the first half. The Ichabods shot 54 percent from the floor and Quincy shot just 32 percent from the field.

The (3-1) women will play William Jewell College at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and the men also play Tuesday against Ottawa University at home at 7:30 p.m.

