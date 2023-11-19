3 Jayhawks, 1 Wildcat named to Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three members of No. 1 AP-ranked Kansas and one member of unranked Kansas State have been named to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Officials with the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational announced on Friday, Nov. 17, that 10 of the top 50 players set to compete in the tournament have been named to the Jersey Mikey’s Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Watch List - three of which hail from the University of Kansas:

Hunter Dickinson, Senior, C, Kansas

Dajuan Harris Jr., Junior, G, Kansas

Kevin McCullar Jr., Senior, G, Kansas

Adem Bona, Sophomore, F/C, UCLA

Zach Edey, Senior, C, Purdue

Kam Jones, Junior, G, Marquette

Tyler Kolek, Senior, G, Marquete

Judah Mintz, Sophomore, G, Syracuse

Ryan Nembhard, Junior, G, Gonzaga

Santiago Vescovi, Fifth Year, G, Tennessee

Tylor Perry, Fifth Year, G, at Kansas State University, also made the list, however, the Wildcats are not set to take part in the 2023 Maui Invitational.

Maui Invitational officials noted that six of the eight teams in the 2023 field have been ranked in the Top 25 USA Today Coaches poll - including No. 1 Kansas.

The 2023 Invitational Tournament is set to take place at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus between Nov. 20 and 22.

For more information about the tournament, click HERE.

To see the full watch list, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.