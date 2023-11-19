3 Jayhawks, 1 Wildcat named to Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three members of No. 1 AP-ranked Kansas and one member of unranked Kansas State have been named to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Officials with the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational announced on Friday, Nov. 17, that 10 of the top 50 players set to compete in the tournament have been named to the Jersey Mikey’s Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Watch List - three of which hail from the University of Kansas:

  • Hunter Dickinson, Senior, C, Kansas
  • Dajuan Harris Jr., Junior, G, Kansas
  • Kevin McCullar Jr., Senior, G, Kansas
  • Adem Bona, Sophomore, F/C, UCLA
  • Zach Edey, Senior, C, Purdue
  • Kam Jones, Junior, G, Marquette
  • Tyler Kolek, Senior, G, Marquete
  • Judah Mintz, Sophomore, G, Syracuse
  • Ryan Nembhard, Junior, G, Gonzaga
  • Santiago Vescovi, Fifth Year, G, Tennessee

Tylor Perry, Fifth Year, G, at Kansas State University, also made the list, however, the Wildcats are not set to take part in the 2023 Maui Invitational.

Maui Invitational officials noted that six of the eight teams in the 2023 field have been ranked in the Top 25 USA Today Coaches poll - including No. 1 Kansas.

The 2023 Invitational Tournament is set to take place at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus between Nov. 20 and 22.

For more information about the tournament, click HERE.

To see the full watch list, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall...
Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

K-State QB Will Howard
No. 21 Kansas State staves off No. 25 Kansas in primetime
Kansas State wide receiver Keagan Johnson (10) celebrates with Kansas State tight end Ben...
No. 21 Kansas State staves off No. 25 Kansas in primetime
K-State volleyball against Texas Tech
K-State volleyball wraps up regular season home finale with win
K-State volleyball against Texas Tech
K-State VB ends regular season with win