Zoo Lights opens Friday night in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo Lights is open!

The Topeka Zoo cut the garland on its annual holiday display Friday evening. Zoo Lights runs through December 30. Guests can rent igloos, visit Santa, enjoy drinks, snacks, and plenty of family fun.

Zoo Lights runs from 5-9 Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets can be bought at TopekaZoo.org.

