Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north Topeka.(KTTC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department officials, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Dollar General located at 2042 NW Topeka Blvd.

TPD officials said upon arrival, officers observed that entry had been made and noted items had been stolen from the business.

TPD officials indicated further investigation led them to the area of the 2000 block of NW Logan St. where two juveniles who were believed to be involved in the burglary were taken into custody.

TPD officials noted the juveniles were taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with Detectives. As a result of the investigation, one juvenile male, 16, of Topeka, and another juvenile male, 14, of Topeka were charged with the following:

  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal Damage
  • Possession of tobacco by a minor

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

Latest News

A brief warm up in NE Kansas
A brief warm up in Northeast Kansas
Zoo Lights opens Friday night in Topeka
Zoo Lights runs from 5-9 Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 on Fridays and Saturdays....
Zoo Lights opens Friday night in Topeka
KPZ Week 12: Jefferson County North 20, Colgan 13
KPZ Week 12: Jefferson County North 20, Colgan 13