Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department officials, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Dollar General located at 2042 NW Topeka Blvd.

TPD officials said upon arrival, officers observed that entry had been made and noted items had been stolen from the business.

TPD officials indicated further investigation led them to the area of the 2000 block of NW Logan St. where two juveniles who were believed to be involved in the burglary were taken into custody.

TPD officials noted the juveniles were taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with Detectives. As a result of the investigation, one juvenile male, 16, of Topeka, and another juvenile male, 14, of Topeka were charged with the following:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal Damage

Possession of tobacco by a minor

