Topeka Youth Orchestras plan concert, auditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young musicians are ready to showcase their talents this weekend -- and they’re looking for others to join them.

Zoe Billau and Julian Ramcharan perform with the Topeka Youth Symphony’s Topeka Youth Orchestras. They visited Eye on NE Kansas along with the group’s leader Ryan Masotto.

Zoe is a violin player who attends Shawnee Heights High School, while Julian is a trumpet player who attends Topeka West. Both shared the enjoyment they get from mastering their music, being on stage, and getting to know people from around the area.

Ryan said Topeka Symphony provides opportunities for students of all ages. Auditions are coming up 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 at Washburn University. Students can find additional information and register at topekasymphony.org/tyo-auditions.

Everyone can enjoy the Topeka Youth Orchestras in doncert: 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

